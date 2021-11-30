Former Olympian Hachlaf banned 6 years for 2nd doping case

MONACO (AP) — Moroccan runner Halima Hachlaf has been banned for six years for a second doping offense. Hachlaf tested positive for a synthetic steroid hormone at a race in Rabat in January. The Athletics Integrity Unit says she did not have an exemption to use it as a medicine. Hachlaf ran in the 800 meters at the 2012 London Olympics. She later served a four-year ban for suspected blood doping and returned to compete at the 2019 world championships in Qatar. The 33-year-old runner’s new ban expires in 2027.