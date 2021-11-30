FIU hires UCF’s Scott Carr as school’s athletic director

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Scott Carr has been hired as FIU’s athletic director. He comes to the Panthers after nearly six years in the athletic department at UCF. It’s the first step toward what FIU hopes is a revamping of athletics. That process will begin with the hiring of a new football coach. The school had previously announced that Butch Davis would not be retained and that the new AD would pick the next coach. Davis coached at FIU for five years.