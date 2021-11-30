Ducks blow late 3-goal lead, beat Kings 5-4 in shootout

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Shattenkirk and Trevor Zegras scored in the shootout, and the Anaheim Ducks blew a three-goal lead in the third period before rallying for a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings in the first Freeway Faceoff of the season. Troy Terry and Shattenkirk scored unassisted goals in the second period and John Gibson made 30 saves for the Ducks. Jonathan Quick stopped 32 shots and Dustin Brown scored the tying goal with 4:26 left in regulation for the Kings, who have lost six of seven after a seven-game winning streak. The revitalized Southern California rivals met for the 153rd time.