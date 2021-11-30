China concerned about omicron effect on Beijing Winter Games
BEIJING (AP) — China says the omicron variant of the coronavirus is a concern for organizers of the Beijing Winter Olympics but it remains confident the games will be held as scheduled in February. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing on Tuesday that omicron would “certainly bring some challenges in terms of prevention and control.” Zhao added the games remain on track to be held as scheduled, “smoothly and successfully.”