GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — De’Monte Buckingham had 21 points as UNC Greensboro got past Elon 74-61. Bas Leyte had 17 points and eight rebounds for UNC Greensboro, which earned its fifth straight home victory. Khyre Thompson added 13 points. Darius Burford had 15 points for the Phoenix, whose losing streak stretched to five games.