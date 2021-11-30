Browns place RT Jack Conklin on injured reserve

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin’s season is officially over. The team placed him on injured reserve after he suffered a torn patellar knee tendon in Sunday night’s loss to Baltimore. Conklin was playing for the first time since coming off IR. He dislocated his elbow on Oct. 31 in a game against Pittsburgh. On Monday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he was sick about losing Conklin, who has been instrumental in Cleveland’s success over the past two seasons. The Browns signed Conklin to a three-year, $42 million free=agent deal before last season to fix a troublesome hole up front.