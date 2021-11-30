14 games and counting without an EPL win for Newcastle

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Newcastle’s agonizing wait for a first win in the Premier League this season is heading into December. It’s 14 games and counting without a victory for the northeast club after a 1-1 draw at home to Norwich that pitted the bottom two teams in the league against each other. Newcastle which recently came under Saudi ownership is two points adrift in last place. It became the fourth team to fail to win any of their first 14 matches in a Premier League campaign. The previous three all went on to get relegated. Leeds winger Raphinha scored a late penalty to clinch a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the other game.