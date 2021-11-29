Skip to Content
USA Basketball falls in World Cup qualifier to Mexico, 97-88

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico (AP) — USA Basketball’s road to the 2023 Basketball World Cup got a little tougher after the Americans were handed a surprising loss at Mexico in a qualifying game. Orlando Mendez scored 27 points, Gabriel Giron added 19 and Mexico — playing before its home fans — stunned the Americans 97-88 to conclude the first window of the opening qualifying round. Isaiah Thomas had 21 points and 10 assists for the U.S., which was outscored 31-12 in the third quarter and played from behind the rest of the way. BJ Johnson scored 15 for the Americans, while Luke Kornet and Shaquille Harrison each finished with 12.

