Streaking Bucks rebounding from slow start to season

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

The defending champions are beginning to look the part again. It wasn’t long ago that the Milwaukee Bucks were languishing under .500, but after a seven-game winning streak, they’ve moved back toward the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee’s run has been overshadowed a bit by Phoenix’s 16-game winning streak and Golden State’s 18-2 start to the season. But the Bucks — and their conference finals opponents, the Atlanta Hawks — are showing signs that they’ve shaken off their early struggles.