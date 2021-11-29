PSG star Neymar out for up to 8 weeks with sprained ankle

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says Neymar will be out for up to eight weeks with a sprained left ankle. The Brazil forward was taken off on a stretcher on Sunday during the French league leader’s 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne. PSG says in a statement that Neymar also tore ligaments in his ankle. Last December, he was stretchered off with a left ankle injury. Since joining PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million euros he has also had rib, groin and adductor injuries. He broke his right foot in 2018.