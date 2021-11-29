Patterson’s presence felt as Falcons get running game going

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Cordarrelle Patterson made sure the Falcons finally produced a 100-yard rusher after they went 22 games without one. It couldn’t have come at a better time. In his ninth season and first with Atlanta, Patterson ran for a career-best 108 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries in Sunday’s 21-14 victory at Jacksonville. It was no coincidence they won after the do-it-all running back-receiver-special teams standout returned following missing one week and part of another game with an ankle injury. He helped the team snap a two-game skid. The Falcons (5-6) had been outscored 68-3 in their previous two games, and they clearly weren’t the same offense without Patterson.