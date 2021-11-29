Osasuna and Elche can’t get past 1-1 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Osasuna and Elche couldn’t manage more than 1-1 in a match between teams enduring poor runs in the Spanish league. The result extended Osasuna’s winless streak to six consecutive matches. Elche’s winless run reached seven straight league games. Ante Budimir scored in the seventh minute for Osasuna. Fidel Chaves equalized in the 19th for relegation-threatened Elche. Osasuna is sitting in 10th place. It hadn’t scored in its last four matches.