By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored a season-best 19 points and No. 7 Texas defeated Sam Houston State 73-57. Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey each scored 14 points for Texas (5-1). Timmy Allen had 12 points seven assists. Jones also had four steals. Savion Flagg, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, led Sam Houston (2-5) with 16 points. Demarkus Lampley and Javion May each scored 11 points.