MONTREAL (AP) — Conor Garland scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period, Thatcher Demko had 33 saves and the Vancouver Canucks held on to beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1. Elias Pettersson had a power-play goal to help Vancouver snap a four-game losing streak. Ryan Poehling scored for the fourth time in 10 games, and Jake Allen had 40 saves for the Canadiens oine day after Montreal fired general manager Marc Bergevin.