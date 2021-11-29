Franco, Rays both get what they want in $182 million deal

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays both got what they wanted in the shortstop’s $182 million, 11-year deal that includes a club option for the 2033 season. The 20-year-old Franco got financial security for his family and Tampa Bay locked up a budding star long term. Franco made his major league debut on June 22. He batted .288 with 18 doubles, five triples, seven homers and 39 RBIs in 70 games, and finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.