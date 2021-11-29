Delaware fires football coach Danny Rocco after 5 seasons

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware has fired football coach Danny Rocco after the Blue Hens went 5-6 this season. Rocco went 31-23 in five seasons at Delaware and reached the FCS semifinals when the tournament was played this past April and May. But that success was sandwiched between losing records in 2019 and this season. Prior to taking over at Delaware, Rocco went 90-42 in 11 seasons as the coach at Liberty and Richmond. Delaware athletic director Chrissi Rawak says the decision to change coaches came down to the expectations to win championships year in and year out.