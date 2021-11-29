Croatia takes lead against Italy in Davis Cup quarterfinals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Borna Gojo gave Croatia an early lead over Italy in the Davis Cup quarterfinals by beating Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-2 in the opening match of the best-of-three series. U.S. Open champion Marin Čilić will next face 20-year-old Jannik Sinner. Gojo says “we knew we had to try to get one point from two singles.” Each matchup on indoor hard courts is a best-of-three series featuring two singles and one doubles match. Gojo trailed 4-1 in the opening set before forcing the tiebreak. Sonego rallied in the second set but continued to make errors in the third.