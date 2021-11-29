Skip to Content
Canadiens owner says running hockey ops will be 2-person job

BROSSARD, Quebec (AP) — Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson says running the hockey operations of the storied NHL team is a multiperson job. He says that will be the approach going forward. General manager Marc Bergevin and two other executives were fired over the weekend. The team got off to a 6-15-2 start after reaching the Stanley Cup Final last season. The new GM will work with recently hired executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton.

