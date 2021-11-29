AP Source: Mariners finalizing deal with Cy Young winner Ray

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a contract with AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because Ray still must undergo a physical and the deal has not been signed. Ray is coming off the best season of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, going 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts.