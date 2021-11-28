Texans’ offense stalls after halftime in 21-14 loss to Jets

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans got off to a good start Sunday against the New York Jets and led 14-3 in the second quarter. They couldn’t do anything offensively after that and the Jets got a 21-14 win. The second-half collapse handed Houston its ninth loss in 10 games. The Texans gained 157 yards before halftime but managed just 45 the rest of the way. The Texans played without top defensive player safety Justin Reid who was inactive because of a coach’s decision related to a violation of team rules. Culley wouldn’t provide any details as to what led to the suspension.