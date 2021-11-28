Hoosiers fire offensive coordinator in wake of poor season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Tom Allen has fired offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan. The move comes less than 24 hours after the Hoosiers completed their first winless season in conference play since 2011. Allen also said he would take a $200,000 pay cut in each of the next four seasons. His contract runs through 2027. Allen had hinted for several weeks that he’d already decided to make some offseason changes. More could be coming after Indiana finished 2-10.