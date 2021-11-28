Britain, Kazakhstan, Croatia advance at Davis Cup Finals
By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer
Britain, Kazakhstan and Croatia each advanced to the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals by winning their groups. Britain beat the Czech Republic 2-1 to win Group C and set up a quarterfinal against either Serbia and top-ranked Novak Djokovic or a Germany team missing No. 3 Alexander Zverev. Kazakhstan shut out 2019 runner-up Canada 3-0 to win Group B and set up a quarterfinal against a group runner-up. Croatia beat Hungary 2-1 to set up a quarterfinal against host Italy in Turin. Later, the United States was playing Colombia, defending champion Spain was facing Russia and Germany was playing Austria.