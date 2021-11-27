Tennessee hands rival Vanderbilt season-ending loss, 45-21

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 75 yards to lead Tennessee to a 45-21 season-ending Southeastern Conference victory over Vanderbilt Saturday. Jabari Small rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the Volunteers grabbed bragging rights over their intrastate rival Commodores. Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns,