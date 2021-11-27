Strong’s 4 TD passes gets Nevada past Colorado State 52-10

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Carson Strong threw four touchdown passes and Nevada routed Colorado State 52-10. Strong completed 17 of 22 passes for 288 yards with a pair of touchdown passes each to Tory Horton and Romeo Doubs. Horton made four catches for 113 yards and Doubs had five for 97. Nevada (8-4, 5-3 Mountain West Conference) rebounded from a pair of two-point losses against San Diego State and Air Force. It was the Wolf Packs’ first win on the road since beating Boise State on Oct. 2. Tight end Trey McBride scored on a 69-yard run for Colorado State (3-9, 2-6).