South Dakota State forces 6 INTs, routs UC Davis 56-24

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Davis and Pierre Strong combined for over 400 yards rushing, Dalys Beanum had three interceptions and South Dakota State routed UC Davis 56-24 in the first round of the Football Championship Series playoffs. The Jackrabbits (9-3), who finished with a program-playoff record six interceptions, will face fourth-seeded Sacramento State in the second round. Beanum’s 59-yard pick-6 stretched the Jackrabbits’ lead to 56-17 midway through the fourth quarter. Hunter Rodrigues had a 14-yard touchdown run late in the fourth, but he finished with four interceptions for UC Davis.