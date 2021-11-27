Price with 4 TDs, New Mexico State tops UMass to end season

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Juwaun Price ran for 156 yards and scored four touchdowns, leading New Mexico State to a 44-27 season-ending win over UMass. Price scored on runs of 5 and 19 yards to stake New Mexico State to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter, then added second-half TD runs of 24 and 26 yards. His final touchdown capped an eight-play, 90-yard drive that gave the Aggies a two-score lead, 34-20, midway through the third quarter. Ellis Merriweather carried 23 times for 168 yards with two touchdowns for the Minutemen.