Oklahoma holds off UCF on clutch jumper by Harkless

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored 13 points, Elijah Harkless hit a big jumper in the final minute, and Oklahoma held off UCF 65-62. Oklahoma led 63-54 after Tanner Groves made one of two free throws with 3:11 remaining in the second half. UCF quickly went on an 8-0 run as Darin Green Jr. hit a 3-pointer, Darius Perry made two free throws and Green made another 3-pointer. Leading just 63-62 with 52 seconds left, Oklahoma worked the clock and Harkless connected for a 65-62 lead with 20 seconds to go. UCF struggled to find a shot on the ensuing possession and Tony Johnson Jr. missed in the paint with 2 seconds left. Harkless grabbed the rebound and time ran out.