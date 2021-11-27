No. 9 Baylor still has Big 12 title shot after win over Tech

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Blake Shapen threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for ninth-ranked Baylor, and the Bears still have a shot at making the Big 12 championship game. Abram Smith added 117 yards rushing and a touchdown for the 10-2 Bears in 27-24 win over Texas Tech, which missed a field goal on the game’s final play. Baylor then had to wait for the outcome of Saturday night’s game between No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Oklahoma. A win by the Cowboys would put Bears in next week’s title game.