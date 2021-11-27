Kyle Lowry scores 19 points, Heat beat Bulls 107-104

By PATRICK ROSE

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 19 points, Jimmy Butler added 18 and the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 107-104 on Saturday night. Gabe Vincent made four three-pointers and had 20 off the bench, and Bam Adebayo added nine points, six assists, and seven rebounds. The Heat won without Tyler Herro. Averaging 22.2 points over the past 10 games, he sat out because of illness. Before the game, coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro was “under the weather,” and would be a game-time decision. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points, and Alex Caruso had 22.