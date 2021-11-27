Kvitelashvili takes 1st career figure skating Grand Prix win

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Morisi Kvitelashvili has become the first Georgian to win a figure skating Grand Prix after edging out Mikhail Kolyada and Kazuki Tomono in a tight contest at the Rostelecom Cup. Each of the top three skaters fell once in a free skate decided by close judging calls as Kvitelashvili won with a score of 266.33. He beat Kolyada on 264.64 and Tomono on 264.19. Russian skater Kolyada had the best free skate score with 180.16 as he rose from fourth in the short program to second.