By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mikko Koskinen stopped 36 shots and earned his 11th victory as the the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Saturday night. Koskinen’s win total is tied for the NHL’s best this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi scored for the Oilers. Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored for Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 27 saves.