Hellems has career-best 31 points, N.C. State beats La. Tech

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jericole Hellems drained six 3-pointers, scored a career-high 31 points and N.C. State outran Louisiana Tech 90-81. All five starters reached double figures for N.C. State, which is undefeated at home. Casey Morsell and Cam Hayes scored 14 points each — Hayes with five assists — while Dereon Seabron and Ebenezer Dowuona scored 10 each. Dowuona’s points were a career best and he added a career-high six blocks. Seabron added five steals. Kenneth Lofton Jr. poured in a career-high 30 points with a career-best 18 rebounds for Louisiana Tech, which saw its four-game win streak end.