Gonzales, BYU edge No. 22 West Virginia for St. Pete title

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 20 points, including two free throws with three seconds left, and West Virginia made just one of two from the line with .4 seconds remaining, giving BYU a 58-57 win over the No. 22 Mountaineers in the championship game of the St. Pete Showcase. With Kari Niblack going for the tie as time ran out, Tegan Graham fouled Niblack. Niblack made the first free throw, BYU called a timeout and Niblack missed the second shot. Paisley Harding added 13 points for BYU, which beat No. 17 Florida State in the tourney opener. Esmery Martinez scored 18 points for the Mountaineers