Gaston scores 19 to lead No. 14 Texas women past Northridge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead No. 14 Texas to an 83-42 win over Cal State Northridge. The Longhorns rebounded from losing to Tennessee in overtime last weekend. Texas held the Matadors to 33% shooting, had a 46-27 rebounding advantage and forced 28 turnovers. The Matadors scored the first seven points of the game and kept pace with the Longhorns through one quarter, trailing 20-16. Texas scored the first 14 points of the second quarter to break it open. It was 40-27 at the half. Jordyn Jackson and Rachel Harvey both had 11 for Northridge.