Defending French champ Lille held by 10-man Nantes to 1-1

LILLE, France (AP) — Lille striker Jonathan David missed a penalty in the French league as the hopes of the defending champion to get back in the race for European spots took a blow after drawing with mid-table Nantes 1-1. Lille extended its winless streak in the league to six games to remain in the bottom half of the table, one point behind Nantes. Nantes went down to 10 men in the 77th after Fabio killed a scoring chance by pulling back Zeki Celik. However, Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont saved David’s subsequent penalty. Lille has fallen out of the title race because of inconsistent performances. It is failing to replicate its Champions League form. Lille beat Salzburg 1-0 on Tuesday to take the lead in its group.