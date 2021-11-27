Dallas wins fourth straight with 3-2 victory over Arizona

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Hot-shooting Roope Hintz scored his seventh goal in eight games and the Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to four with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Jacob Peterson and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars, and Joe Pavelski had two assists. Dallas’ Braden Holtby had 25 saves. Antoine Roussel and Travis Boyd scored for the Coyotes. Scott Wedgewood had 26 saves.