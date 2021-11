MUNCIE, Ind. — Tyler Cochran had 15 points to lead five Ball State players in double figures as the Cardinals romped past Indiana State 97-75. Luke Bumbalough added 14 points for the Cardinals on Saturday. Miryne Thomas chipped in 13, Payton Sparks scored 12 and Demarius Jacobs had 11. Micah Thomas led the Sycamores with 19 points.