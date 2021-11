NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s never trailed in overtime, topping NJIT 77-68. The Red Storm scored first in the extra period on a layup from Montez Mathis with 3:48 remaining and never relinquished the lead. Julian Champagnie recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Storm. Dylan O’Hearn led the Highlanders with 19 points.