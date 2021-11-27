Buchnevich, Barbashev score twice as Blues beat Columbus 6-3

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Columbus Blues Jackets 6-3. Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou also scored to give St. Louis its third win in 10 games. Ville Husso made 24 saves for his third win in four starts. Adam Boqvist scored twice and Boone Jenner also had a goal for the Blue Jackets, who had their three-game winning streak halted.