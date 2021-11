LOWELL, Mass. — Allin Blunt had 18 points to lead five UMass Lowell players in double figures as the River Hawks routed Fisher College 101-38. Quinton Mincey added 16 points for the River Hawks on Saturday. Ayinde Hikim chipped in 13, Gregory Hammond scored 12 and Everette Hammond had 10. Ke’Andre Penceal led the Falcons with 14 points.