Valieva, Tomono lead at figure skating’s Rostelecom Cup

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Kamila Valieva scored a world-best 87.42 points to lead the short program at the Rostelecom Cup. The Russian finished seven points ahead of former figure skating world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva. American skater Mariah Bell is in third place. Kazuki Tomono of Japan leads the men’s competition. Morisi Kvitelashvili is second and Roman Sadovsky is third. Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin lead in pairs and Russian teammates Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov lead in ice dance.