Thall, Kent State beat No. 19 UCLA women 75-69

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Lindsey Thall scored 20 points, Casey Santoro made 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 76 seconds and Kent State beat No. 19 UCLA 75-69 at the Gulf Coast Showcase. Thall made 7 of 9 from the field and made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and Santoro finished with 14 points. The Golden Flashes plays Massachusetts in the semifinals. Kent State scored 12 consecutive points as the Bruins went scoreless for nearly 4 minutes to take a 70-61 lead with 56 seconds remaining. Charisma Osborne, who missed UCLA’s 69-57 win over Virginia due to an ankle injury, returned to the starting lineup and scored 21 points. The Bruins play South Dakota State in the loser’s bracket. 

