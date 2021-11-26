Smith scores 22 points, No. 19 Auburn beats Syracuse 89-68

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jabari Smith scored 22 points and No. 19 Auburn beat Syracuse 89-68 in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. K.D. Johnson added 15 points for the Tigers, who went 2-1 in the three-game tournament. Auburn led by 10 at the half and increased the lead to 19 on a dunk by Johnson with 15:05 left. Syracuse used a 7-0 run to get within 64-54 with 8:10 left, but Smith ended the spurt with a 3-pointer from the wing and the Orange got no closer than 11 the rest of the way. Buddy Boeheim, Cole Swider and Jesse Edwards each scored 17 points for Syracuse.