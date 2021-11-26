Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:55 AM

Only 1 thing mind of South Carolina’s Beamer: Beat Clemson

KION 2020

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — First-year South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer has heard it almost every day for the more than 11 months since he first accepted the job: Beat Clemson. It has been nearly eight years since the Gamecocks walked away with a win against the Tigers. But its a goal that seems closer entering Saturday’s matchup than it has been since the Gamecocks last rivalry win in 2013. Beamer has South Carolina bowl eligible. The Gamecocks continued their late surge to six victories with a 21-17 win over Auburn last week. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content