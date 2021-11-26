No. 5 Duke holds off No. 1 Gonzaga for 84-81 victory

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 21 points to lead No. 5 Duke over No. 1 Gonzaga 84-81 on Friday night. It was Gonzaga’s first loss since losing to Baylor in April’s national championship. Wendell Moore Jr. scored 20 points and Mark Williams added 17 points and 9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Julian Strawther led Gonzaga with a career-high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Drew Timme added 17 points, Chet Holmgren had 16 points and Rasir Bolton chipped in with 15 for the Bulldogs.