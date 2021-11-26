No. 3 Purdue takes inside track to blow out Omaha 97-40

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 20 points in 16 minutes, and No. 3 Purdue pounded Omaha 97-40. Purdue used a huge size advantage to outrebound the Mavericks 53-22 and outscore them in the paint 48-16. The Boilermakers improved to 6-0 for the first first since 2015-16 and just the fourth time in coach Matt Painter’s tenure. Omaha was led by Darrius Hughes with 13 points. It lost its fifth straight — all on the road.