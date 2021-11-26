No. 20 Pittsburgh visits Syracuse; win or else for Orange

By The Associated Press

Syracuse hosts No. 20 Pittsburgh on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Panthers have already clinched the Coastal Division title in the Atlantic Coast Conference and are seeking a 10-win regular season for the first time since 1981. The Orange have lost two straight and need a win to qualify for the postseason, so there’s a lot at stake. Syracuse is 3-3 in the Carrier Dome this season, and two of the losses came in consecutive weeks in October and were by three points, one in overtime against then-No. 19 Wake Forest, the other to Clemson.