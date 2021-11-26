No. 1 Georgia puts 11-0 record on line against Georgia Tech

By The Associated Press

Georgia is favored by 35 1/2 points against Georgia Tech as the Bulldogs look to protect their number one rankings in the AP Top 25 and College Football Playoff. It is possible the Bulldogs could lose to Georgia Tech and still secure a spot in the playoff by beating No. 3 Alabama in next week’s SEC championship game in Atlanta. A loss to Georgia Tech would place doubt into that projection. Georgia is looking to wrap up its first undefeated regular season since 1982. Georgia Tech is trying to snap a five-game losing streak this season and a three-game skid in the rivalry.