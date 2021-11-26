Lens draws 2-2 with Angers to stay 4th in French league

LENS, France (AP) — Lens missed an opportunity to climb into second place in the French league as it drew 2-2 with Angers on Friday to stay fourth. Defender Romain Thomas rescued the point for Angers by equalizing in the 70th minute when he met a cross from Angelo Fulgini with a downward header. Sofiane Boufal had given Angers the lead in the 40th minute and Lens midfielder Gael Kakuta made it 1-1 in the 48th. Florian Sotoca then gave Lens the lead in the 55th and could have made it 3-1 but headed wide from nine yards just a minute before Angers’ equalizer.