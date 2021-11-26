Kaprizov has goal, three assists as Wild rout Jets 7-1

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored and tied a career high with three assists to help the Minnesota Wild rout the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 on Friday. Mats Zuccarello scored twice before leaving with an apparent injury, Alex Goligoski, Ryan Hartman, Jon Merrill and Matt Dumba also scored in the start of a five-game homestand. Minnesota is 6-2-0 on home ice, scoring at least four goals in each win. Cam Talbot made 30 saves. Zuccarello went to the locker room late in the second period after an uncalled slash to the left wrist by Nathan Beaulieu. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Winnipeg.